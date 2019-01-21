2020 Audi S4 Facelift Looks Cool, But Will It Get More Power?

The performance wagon segment is getting more competitive and smaller at the same time, which means Audi can't just rely on its heritage to carry models like the S4 forward. Check out the mid-life facelift, which we've seen for the first time in S4 Avant form.

But which do you guys think is the hottest wagon, the upcoming M340i, the recently facelifted C43 or this? And are they even relevant when the Tesla Model 3 is so freaking fast anyway? The S4 was one of the first cars to use the new 3.0 TFSI single-turbo V6, which replaced the supercharger on many Audi and Porsche models. It's good, but not great, and the cookie cutter approach doesn't seem to work that well for or VW Group performance cars.A wagon of this size with a hot engine is pretty cool. Looking through the online listings, we couldn't help noticing a lot of C 450 and C 43models, which means Mercedes sold a lot of them. While AMG engineers couldn't fit an inline-6 under the hood, they did bump the power up significantly, to 390 freaking. And two turbos are always cooler.BMW is also preparing the M340i Wagon with 380 HP and xDrive so that Audi could be at a disadvantage. You could say that turning up the boost on the 3.0 TFSI is easy, but Audi doesn't seem prepared to do so. Still, this prototype does give us hope, offering a slightly beefier exhaust configuration.Audi fans are probably going to love the S4 Avant facelift. It's got that Lichte touch, with oversized headlights and bolder grille design. Our reports indicated that the interior would also be updated two the double-screens you see in newer models such as the A6 or Q8 . Still, this seems like an overly expensive upgrade to make.But which do you guys think is the hottest wagon, the upcoming M340i, the recently facelifted C43 or this? And are they even relevant when the Tesla Model 3 is so freaking fast anyway?