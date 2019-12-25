2020 Audi RS6 Does Its First 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test in 3.5 Seconds

So you're into sledgehammers and hardcore metal but you need the car of a respectable family man? Say no more. Audi just came out with a brand new RS6 Avant, and it looks like it likes to decapitate chickens when nobody's looking.
The RS6 could be the most famous performance wagon in the world, so popular that Audi USA has had to consider importing it. This all-new generation, the C8, promises to combine everything its predecessor had with the luxury and features of a 2020 model.
We've talked about it at length, but since customer deliveries have started, it's finally possible to sample the performance of this mighty wagon. Officially, Audi rates the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time at 3.6 seconds. But, as usual, it's slightly faster in reality just to keep AMG and BMW M guessing.
AutoTopNL was able to time the car at 3.47 seconds under imperfect conditions. Give this thing a hot day and a drag strip and you could see a tenth or two shaved off. Top speed is maybe even more impressive, as Darth Vader's family car maxes out at 305 km/h, allowed by a couple of expensive options.
0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) takes 12.75 seconds, and since it's coming to America, we might as well drop a potential quarter-mile time: 11.6 seconds. It's not a P100D killer, but almost nothing with four doors ever is.
People are naturally concerned about the exhaust sound, given that OPF technology has muted a number of other performance cars. But from where we stand, it's still got a decent V8 rumble. Nobody leaves this car stock anyway, so you can look forward to an RS6 stampede whenever they start attending car meets.
Styling is something worth talking about here. Look at the front end for long enough and you may notice something is off. That's right, the RS6 doesn't have A6 headlights. Instead, it adopts the angular, angry ones from the RS7 Sportback.
