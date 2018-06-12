2020 Audi RS6 Avant Makes Spy Photo Debut

To say that the Audi RS6 Avant is an icon would be a huge understatement. It's THE car for loud sounds, too much power and mind-bending performance in a wagon body. Next year, we should have an all-new generation.

RS models of the past came out three or four years into the life cycle and were thus short-lived. For example, the RS3 8P was only offered in 2011 and 2012. That's not going to be the case with the RS6, but it might still take another year to come out. The same Alpine roads that welcomed the RS Q8 prototype were graced by this first next-gen RS6 test vehicle. Both should use the same new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which was co-developed with Porsche.In fact, several brands and models make use of the 4.0 TFSI unit. For example, there's the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Bentley Bentayaga , both of which have around 550 horsepower, as well as the Lamborghini Urus with another 100.We suspect that the RS6 will fall in between those two outputs with a standard 600 horsepower configuration. That would give it just enough grunt to compete with the 2018 BMW M5 and Mercedes-E63. German media is even saying that the M5 Touring is making a comeback soon!Then again, the power war is unlikely to stop. BMW has already talked about an M5 Competition, which could produce 625. Audi is likely to retaliate with the RS6 e-tron, which would have plug-in hybrid technology from the top Porsche Panamera model.It's been reported that even the regular RS6 will use a 48V mild hybrid system, which would power things like the clever suspension and possibly even an e-supercharger like the one on the SQ8. But all that would add weight to what is already going to be a 2-ton car.The 55 TFSI badge isn't fooling anybody here. This is an RS through and through. Just like in the case of the RS Q8, revisions have been made to the bumper to allow more air to reach the engine. The super-wagon sits a little bit lower and features the trademark oval exhaust pipes.RS models of the past came out three or four years into the life cycle and were thus short-lived. For example, the RS3 8P was only offered in 2011 and 2012. That's not going to be the case with the RS6, but it might still take another year to come out.