2020 Audi A6 allroad quattro Spied Testing With Mild Off-Road Body Kit

8 Oct 2018
Before Audi launched itself head-on at the SUV market, it had something called an A6 allroad. And if you happen to see the original models still on the road, you'll be shocked by how tall the suspension was.
But this all-new model, which has just been spotted undergoing testing ahead of next year's debut, seems milder than ever. The Volvo V90 Cross Country and Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain lead us to believe that that competition was heating up, but Audi doesn't take the newcomers seriously.

The 2020 A6 allroad only sports a little cladding around the bumpers and wheel arches. What's more, it's riding around on black alloys wheels, not the sort of thing you want when dealing with loose surfaces.

Of course, we can't judge the height of the suspension, since the A6 is riding around on a curtain of air that can lift it when needed or hunker down for better fuel economy. That kind of stuff is also good for your back when loading items.

Speaking of which, the allroad should have the same engine range as the regular A6. So far, we know about a 204 horsepower 2-liter and two versions of the 3.0 TDI with 231 or 286 HP. More units are coming, but not all make sense in a car like this. Likewise, the allroad is not a great car for the American market now. Gearbox options will include the 7-speed twin-clutch and 8-speed auto.

Audi also has a special kind of quattro it can use. It belongs to the "ultra" family of efficiency boosters and can cut about 5% of the fuel bills by de-coupling the rear wheels but still having them ready for split-second reactions to ice on the road. The allroad model is also going to have some extra traction settings that standard A6 models don't. Unfortunately, they're going to be hidden somewhere inside those lovely infotainment screens.
