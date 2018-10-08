2020 Audi A6 allroad quattro Spied Testing With Mild Off-Road Body Kit

Before Audi launched itself head-on at the SUV market, it had something called an A6 allroad. And if you happen to see the original models still on the road, you'll be shocked by how tall the suspension was.

The 2020 A6 allroad only sports a little cladding around the bumpers and wheel arches. What's more, it's riding around on black alloys wheels, not the sort of thing you want when dealing with loose surfaces.



Of course, we can't judge the height of the suspension, since the A6 is riding around on a curtain of air that can lift it when needed or hunker down for better fuel economy. That kind of stuff is also good for your back when loading items.



Speaking of which, the allroad should have the same engine range as the regular A6. So far, we know about a 204 horsepower 2-liter and two versions of the 3.0 TDI with 231 or 286 HP . More units are coming, but not all make sense in a car like this. Likewise, the allroad is not a great car for the American market now. Gearbox options will include the 7-speed twin-clutch and 8-speed auto.



