2020 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Does Well in Acceleration and Fuel Consumption Tests

We must have overdosed on Member Berries because while looking at this new Audi A6 allroad, we began to fondly 'member how sweet the old models were, back when there were no SUVs.
Auto journalists will tell you how the allroad is the ultimate anti-SUV because it's practical and off-road-capable. But when nobody is looking, they all buy a VW Atlas because it looks "many" and having kinds "changes everything."
The allroad is part of a tiny group of cars which are often called "lifted wagons." Its main rivals are the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain and the Volvo V90 Cross Country. But for slightly less money, you can get the Passat Alltrack or the Skoda Superb Scout. They do the same job but only come with 2-liter engines and on-demand AWD, not the permanent stuff.
In any case, for whatever reason, Audi decided to make another A6 allroad, even though almost nobody is buying one. It even stopped looking like an allroad, with all the plastics that are added on being gloss black.
The next few videos will show those still interested in the off-roading wagon that it's a capable machine. The focus is on the engine, a single-turbo 3.0 TDI that makes 284 horsepower and 62 Nm of torque.
This is the same output as in other Audis, such as the Q7. However, the TDI has been matched to a 48V mild-hybrid drive. Basically, this catches some of the lost energy and stores it in a small battery. The A6 allroad can also coast with the engine off to save power.
In one of the videos, we see the shut-off function even in the city, but it happens much later in the test drive than with the Golf 1.5 TSI mild-hybrid, which might have something to do with diesel engines taking longer to heat up.
