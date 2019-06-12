autoevolution
 

2020 Audi A3 Hatchback Spied Testing in the Alps, Looks Sporty

12 Jun 2019
Even though SEAT has a reputation of building cars for young people, it's Audi who will actually debut the sportiest-looking hatchback for 2020. We are, of course, talking about the all-new 4th generation A3 Sportback, which is coming out at the same time as the Golf, Octavia and Leon.
Just like they did seven years ago, the four brands are jointly developing their MQB compact vehicles, sharing ideas, costs and a lot of technology. However, we believe each will have more of an identity than before.

In the case of the A3, it feels edgy, angular and aggressive, a bit like a combination between the small A1 and the A6 sedan. You can see this in the way the LED headlights are set up or the size and shape of the main grille. Of course, we are looking at the S line body kit here, not the regular model.

Under the hood, hybridization should be what sets this generation apart from the previous. A few engines will have MHEV (mild-hybrid) configurations, one of the most advanced being a 1.5 TFSI which uses a 48-volt electric system with a battery under the passenger seat to recuperate lost energy.

Of course, most A3 buyers will just have the regular 1.5 TFSI or even the basic 1.0 TFSI, both of which are likely to feature lighter, less advanced solid rear suspension. Further up the range, we'll see a new 2.0 TDI Evo and a PHEV, called the 40 or 45 TFSI e. The S3 hot hatch has already begun testing, with rumors suggesting it would develop 330 HP.

Inside, we expect the A3 to look a lot like the new Q3 crossover, with a large infotainment screen arranged normally in the dash instead of popping out like it currently does. Slightly better packaging and increased proportions should provide extra elbow room and trunk space for this BMW 1 Series rival.

As for derivatives, there's likely only going to be one, the A3 sedan/limousine, as the 3-door and convertible are money pits. However, a four-door coupe is being considered as well.
