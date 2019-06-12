5 Watch How the 007 Gadgets on the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Work

2020 Aston Martin DBX Pre-Production Is Underway In South Wales

Scheduled to premiere in late 2019 for the 2020 model year, the DBX is the first-ever crossover from Aston Martin. Pre-production is underway at St Athan, and so far, 200 jobs have been created at the former Ministry of Defense site 15 photos



“This is an exciting time for Aston Martin Lagonda,” said Andy Palmer. “Our facilities and manufacturing teams, led by VP and chief manufacturing operations officer, have done an outstanding job in getting the factory ready almost a year before full production starts, on time and on budget,” concluded the chief executive officer of Aston Martin.



Real-world testing of the DBX began in the Welsh countryside in 2018, and the luxurious crossover promises to be superlative on the tarmac and off-road. Aston Martin tested the newcomer at the



Like the V8 Vantage, DB11, and DBS Superleggera, the DBX features the Second Century vehicle architecture. The biggest difference as opposed to those models, in addition to the body style, is all-wheel drive and the potential for electrification. St Athan has been named “Home of Electrification” by Aston Martin, which means the DBX will be hybridized.



Remember the DBX Concept from the 2015 Geneva Motor Show? The one-off crossover utilizes four electric motors for propulsion and drive-by-wire electric steering, carbon-ceramic brakes with KERS, and rear-view cameras instead of conventional mirrors.



Three super hangars have been transformed into the manufacturing facility of the DBX and Rapide E , an electric sedan with a 65-kWh battery and two-motor rear axle. To support the production of both models, 550 more jobs will be created at St Athan along with a further 3,000 across the supply chain and local businesses in South Wales. Lagonda is the EV brand of the Aston Martin Lagonda group, which means the DBX won't go further than plug-in hybrid. Rumors suggest the DBX could borrow an electrified engine from Daimler AG other than the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the V8 Vantage, but the British automaker hasn't confirmed anything in this regard for the time being.