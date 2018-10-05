autoevolution
2019 Yamaha MT Naked Bikes Show a New Hue of The Dark Side of Japan

5 Oct 2018
Underground custom motorcycles. This is the design philosophy, also known as the Dark Side of Japan, which guided bike builder Yamaha into creating the MT-09, a direct threat to the Kawasaki Z800 or the MV Agusta Brutale 800.
Nearly five years into the model series, Yamaha announced at the end of September the new line of MTs, the hyper-naked bike that is going to show a new face of this Dark Side of Japan with the introduction of an exclusive color.

Called Ice Fluo, the new color “not only underlines the assertive character of Yamaha’s Hyper Naked bikes, but it also creates an instantly recognizable look that strengthens the strong family feeling amongst MT owners.”

All that pompous phrasing, put into words we can all understand, translates into an ice-grey body color contrasted by fluorescent red wheels and a black engine, frame, forks, and headlamp.

The Ice Fluo, says Yamaha, will only be available for the MT range of bikes.

For the new model year, the Japanese will be offering three versions of the MT, starting with the entry-level MT-07. To be made available at the beginning of December, the bike comes powered by a 689cc twin-cylinder engine but boasts an even more radical naked style. The bike will sell for $7,599 in Ice Fluo, Matte Raven Black, and Breaker Cyan.

The mid-range MT-09, the one that started the lineup back in 2014, is powered by an 847cc inline triple-cylinder engine and will sell for $8,999 in three available colors: Ice Fluo, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue.

The top of the range Master of Torque is the MT-10, a $12,999 monster powered by a YZF-R-derived 998cc inline four-cylinder cross plane engine. The powerplant is not the only thing the bike borrows from the YZF-R, as its chassis is based on Yamaha’s iconic bike as well.

