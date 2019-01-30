autoevolution

2019 VW Touareg UK Review Talks about Interior Quality, Slow Gearbox

30 Jan 2019, 21:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The expression "you get what you paid for" doesn't apply that often to cars since some are overpriced and automakers have hidden agendas. But it seems to be true for the Volkswagen Touareg, according to this detailed UK review.
4 photos
New Volkswagen Touareg PHEV Debuts With 367 HP 2.0 TSI SystemNew Volkswagen Touareg PHEV Debuts With 367 HP 2.0 TSI SystemNew Volkswagen Touareg PHEV Debuts With 367 HP 2.0 TSI System
You may not think of the Touareg as a "cheap car," since it's the most expensive thing in the Volkswagen range. But actually, it's the least expensive SUV that's derived from this platform. So is this the same as a Bentley Bentayga, but for a third of the price? Of course not.

The interior is the first thing that gets criticized since it's not as good as other models in this price range. According to Mat Watson, the biggest issue are hard and scratchy plastics on various surfaces inside the cockpit, including the lower part of the door and the center console.

It doesn't rattle or anything, but VW should have used a different steering wheel design than in the Golf, which costs significantly less. The upside is that the brand new infotainment system is better than anything else VW has and on par with Audi or BMW. Space on the rear seats and in the trunk trails slightly behind the Audi Q7, but not by much.

Other niggles include the automatic gearbox. It's the same 8-speed ZF unit as in many other SUVs, but every company does its programming, and VW's is a little bit laggy to respond. It could also explain why the Touareg has been shown to be slower than officially suggested, which doesn't help its case against potent rivals like the new BMW X5.

As for the things which are good, these include the air suspension and the rear-wheel steering. The Touareg is also very good at reversing a trailer, though we doubt many owners have horse boxes, boats or caravans.

2019 Volkswagen Touareg Volkswagen Touran SUV Volkswagen
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 