2019 VW Touareg Coupe Rendered as Budget Range Rover SV Coupe Alternative

Now that SUV-Coupes are a well-established trend, one only had to wait a short while after an important crossover is released in order to check out its sloping roofline version. We are, of course, talking about the rendering realm, which usually doesn't take more than a week to come up with such transformations. And the latest adventure of the sort involves the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg, which has now being Coupe-ized.

4 photos



This would make the third-generation Touareg a budget alternative to the



And while the new Touareg has moved upmarket, it obviously doesn't match the lavish aura of the Range Rover. Even so, the Coupe take seems to fit the German SUV , even if one would have to live with the obvious practicality downsides of such a proposal.



The platform sharing inside the VW Group, which means the Touareg shares its underpinnings with models like the Audi Q7, the Bentley Bentayga, the Porsche Cayenne and the



Returning to the transformation we have here, we're dealing with a Photoshop job, one that is detailed in the video below. It's interesting to see how the more sophisticated design of the 2019 Touareg didn't require too many changes, as Laurent Schmidt, the pixel master behind the stunt, only made a few touches in his quest to gift the world with a new Volkswagen halo SUV.



The VW crossover has been given the full treatment, so, unlike in the case of models such as the BMW X6 or the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the machine has lost its rear doors while being fitted with a sportier roofline.This would make the third-generation Touareg a budget alternative to the Range Rover SV Coupe - the British automaker decided to return to the roots of the RR, turning the current car into a coupe after years for such projects being delivered by tuners.And while the new Touareg has moved upmarket, it obviously doesn't match the lavish aura of the Range Rover. Even so, the Coupe take seems to fit the German, even if one would have to live with the obvious practicality downsides of such a proposal.The platform sharing inside the VW Group, which means the Touareg shares its underpinnings with models like the Audi Q7, the Bentley Bentayga, the Porsche Cayenne and the Lamborghini Urus, offers countless possibilities. Nevertheless, we're not expecting Wolfsburg to come up with such a derivative.Returning to the transformation we have here, we're dealing with a Photoshop job, one that is detailed in the video below. It's interesting to see how the more sophisticated design of the 2019 Touareg didn't require too many changes, as Laurent Schmidt, the pixel master behind the stunt, only made a few touches in his quest to gift the world with a new Volkswagen halo SUV.