2019 Volvo XC60 Adding Cheaper FWD Base Model for $39,200

29 Jun 2018, 20:15 UTC ·
by
Volvo is about to launch the second model year for the all-new XC60, and there's a major change. Before, you could only get the SUV with AWD, but a new model which comes with FWD will lower the base price.
According to CarsDirect, the version in question is the XC60 T5 Momentum, which will set you back $39,200 without including the $995 delivery tax. That makes it $2,300 cheaper than the same trim level with AWD, though a model year price bump cannot be excluded. No, you can't get FWD with the T6 or top trim levels.

As you may have heard, Volvos are so hot right now that they can't keep up with demand, which is why the U.S. factory was recently opened. The recently announced S60 T8 Polestar with 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft was sold out in 39 minutes.

Thus, we're not surprised that the 2019 Volvo XC60 will be more expensive, by up to $3,550, according to the publication mentioned above. The two highest trim levels, R-Design and Inscription, will increase the number of standard features to include blind spot monitoring, park assist, a more significant infotainment system, hands-free trunk, powered folding mirrors and the 600W Harmon Kardon audio system.

The regular Momentum keeps its old prices - $42,495 for the T5 and $45,895 for the T6. However, Volvo has made what used to be standard leather seats into a $1,600 option.

Meanwhile, the T6 Inscription will go up from $49,695 to $53,245. That's hardly a deal-breaker, but it just means Volvo will make more money. You should look into the XC90 Momentum, though, because it's about as cheap.

The engine range is the same too, starting with the T5 with a standard 8-speed automatic. This is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 250 hp and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. The T6 adds a supercharger on top to the same engine to give you 316 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
