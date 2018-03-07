2019 Volvo V60 Steals the Unofficial Title of Best-Looking Wagon in Geneva

It may sound a bit like getting the "least ugly award" seeing how station wagons aren't exactly considered the most style-oriented vehicles, but no matter how you look at it, it would still mean finishing in the top position of your segment.

With a very precise exterior design direction set in place and some of the best interiors you can find throughout the entire automotive industry, all Volvo needed to do was release the car and sit back and watch as the few remaining station wagon buyers flocked to get it.



It's still too early to talk about any sort of market success, but we think you'd have to be madly in love with another brand to consider a different model in this class. Alright, perhaps the engine selection isn't the most abundant, but it's likely to grow over the coming years.



Right now, the top version - which will remain in that position regardless of any additions - is the T8 Twin Engine AWD which only develops 390 hp, down from over 400 in other T8-powered



On the diesel front, there are two options to be had both using two-liter four-cylinder units - one with 150 hp and the top one delivering 190 hp. That's a bit underwhelming, but then again you buy diesel for fuel efficiency, so power is not that important.



