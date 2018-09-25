autoevolution
 

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country Is Just Barely Rugged, But Still Very Cool

25 Sep 2018
When you think of an off-road wagon, images of the old A6 allroad with almost a foot of ground clearance come to mind. Those days are gone, and Volvo's new V60 Cross Country is more of a lifestyle statement, but it's one we enjoy.
Growing a perfect beard is probably more time-consuming than shaving, but men still do it because it gives them confidence, among other things. By those standards, the V60 Cross Country is more of a stubble than a full lumberjack.

The Cross Country transformation includes the usual body cladding, combining black plastic with small metallic inserts for a false sense of security. Of course, nobody takes out a lease for an expensive new Volvo just to smash his bumpers on rocks, but it's the thought that counts.

Compared to a regular V60, the Cross Country rides 75mm taller without looking awkwardly tall. Volvo's modular SPA platform allowed them to redesign the suspension geometry and launch this model just six months after the regular wagon. All the electronic systems have been tweaked accordingly while Hill Descent Control and an Off Road driving mode have been added.

“The V60 Cross Country is every bit as refined as the other 60 and 90 Series cars based on our SPA platform,” said Volvo’s R&D exec Henrik Green. “The added versatility makes it at home in town and country, thanks to a higher seating position, increased ground clearance and dynamic all-wheel drive capabilities.

The press release talks only of two engines, the more powerful T5, and the D4. Both are turbocharged and come with 8-speed autos and AWD systems. The T5 also seems to have a cooler exhaust design.

Volvo promised that plug-in hybrid versions would arrive soon, probably next year. However, we're sure the range will eventually include everything, including under-powered units like the T3 or manual gearboxes.

