2019 Volvo S60 U.S. Configurator Goes Online, Old Model Lives on as S60 Classic

Less than 24 hours ago, Volvo took the veils off the all-new S60, which is assembled in an new factory located Charleston, South Carolina. And as the plant gears up to produce something in the ballpark of 100,000 vehicles per annum, the previous generation lives on in European markets as the Volvo S60 Classic.
Priced in Sweden from 229,900 kronor and joined by the S60 Cross Country Classic, the automaker’s domestic market configurator lists three turbo diesel-powered drivetrain options (namely the D3, D4, and D4 AWD) and very little in terms of customization. The range-topping S60 Polestar is also available, packing 367 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engine called T6.
Over in the United States, the S60 Classic soldiers on for the 2018 model year at $34,100 while the newcomer retails at $35,800 for the Momentum T5 FWD configuration (250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet). Chances are Volvo is keeping the second-generation S60 on life support until the leftover stock is sold and the other plants where the S60 is made switch production to something else.
The automaker’s configurator for the U.S. market also lists the Momentum T6 AWD from $40,300. The cheapest R-Design and Inscription start at $41,900 and $42,900, respectively. The Momentum and R-Design are also available through the Care by Volvo subscription service from $775 and $850 per month, respectively.
Both drivetrain options are based around the 2.0-liter Drive-E turbocharged four-cylinder, but Volvo won’t be stopping here with the oily bits. The T6 Twin Engine and T8 Twin Engine will be added to the lineup at a later date, though it’s best to wait for the Polestar Engineered package if you want the sportiest S60 of them all.
In conjunction with the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid, Polestar Engineer is Volvo’s way of saying that the powertrain is tuned to develop 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. Go-faster goodies such as a tower brace, Brembo braking system, Ohlins dampers, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels are on the menu as well.
The S60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered will become available on June 28th at a price of $54,400 for the R-Design and $55,400 for the Inscription. Customers who opt for the subscription service benefit from wear-and-tear replacements, scheduled maintenance, and insurance. The subscription lasts 24 months (with a driving allowance of 15,000 miles per year), but Volvo is much obliged to change the vehicle and start a new subscription after 12 months if you so wish.
If you place your order now, expect Volvo to deliver your S60 late in the fall. European pricing and delivery information, on the other hand, hasn't been announced yet.
