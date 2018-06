AWD

The first time you find yourself behind the wheel of the all-new Volvo S60, make sure to play Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA because the sedan is now made in South Carolina. This facility is worth over a billion dollars, spreads over 2.3 million square feet and will churn out about 150,000 vehicles annually.Getting back to the S60, it looks predictably similar to the V60 , but that's no bad thing. With wide shoulders and powerful LED lights, it makes a sufficient impact in the segment currently dominated by the Germans.Three powertrains will be available, Volvo said in a statement. To start with, there's the S60 T5, which is a normal 2-liter turbo delivering 250-hp to the fronts. The T6 adds a supercharger for 316 horsepower and is-only. Finally, there's the T8 plug-in hybrid with an impressive 400 ponies, just like the S90 model.Trim and pricing info have also been released. The base S60 T5 Momentum starts from $36,795 including the $995 destination charge. The R-Design with the same engine is $42,895, while the T5 Inscription costs $43,895.The T6 is available for about $4,500. Meanwhile, the T8, which is a plug-in hybrid, is only available with R-Design and Momentum, both costing $55,395.If you don't want to buy the car outright, Care by Volvo is the subscription program for you. Three versions are available. To start with, there's S60 T6 Momentum for $755, followed by T6 AWD R-Design from $850 a month. It's the one we'd go for, considering you get 19-inch R-Design wheels, Nappa leather sports seats and sports suspension.Finally, there's T8 Polestar . The model doesn't exist, so it hasn't been priced. But we do know it will offer 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, Ohlins dampers, Brembo brakes, a Polestar tower brace and 19-inch forged alloy wheels.