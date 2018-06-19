Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

Watch this space for more information on the refreshed Passat as we get it. The B8 has been around since 2014, which means that 2018 is the right year to introduce the facelifted version. From the pictures published by auto.163.com on behalf of Netease Auto, it appears the front end combines Arteon with the Touareg design. But then you look at the size of the wheels, and you notice how small they are in comparison to the car’s wheel wells.Likely a low-end version of the Chinese Passat, the near-production prototype features the name of the model in chrome on the trunk lid, right under the VW badge and just above the license plate. The rear end of the car is where you’ll also spot large taillights and faux exhaust tips integrated into the lower part of the bumper.4,933 millimeters long and sporting a wheelbase of 2,871 millimeters, the Passat B8.5 sold in China is offered with two engines and three output ratings. The 1.4 turbo four-cylinder has 110 kW (150 PS) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) at its disposal, while the 2.0 TSI is capable of 137 and 162 kW (186 and 220 PS) plus 320 and 350 Nm (236 and 258 pound-feet) of torque, respectively. In this market, all powertrain options are matched with the 7-speed version of Volkswagen’s DSG.Over in Europe, the 2.0 turbo diesel and GTE plug-in hybrid will soldier on too. And speaking of Volkswagen ’s place of origin, the Variant station wagon will get similar upgrades once the sedan is out of the bag in this part of the world.There’s hearsay the Passat could get a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 for the range-topping R, which would be shared with the Arteon Shooting Brake. On the other hand, the 2.0 BiTDI isn’t shabby either in this application thanks to the 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of maximum torque it develops from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm.Watch this space for more information on the refreshed Passat as we get it.