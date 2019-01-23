Overweight Passenger Forces Flight Attendants on EVA Air to Wipe His Butt

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Costs Up To $1,550 More Than Before

Previewed by the Golf blue-e-motion concept in 2010, the e-Golf was unveiled in 2013 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Even though it’s based on the Modularer Querbaukasten like any other Golf from the seventh generation, the electric hatchback never managed to raise the hype. 6 photos



Care to guess how much a lease on the 2019 e-Golf will set you back in Los Angeles? “Based on our analysis, that makes the SE $72 per month more expensive than the 2019 Nissan Leaf S ($330 compared to $402).” Even the Chevrolet Bolt LT ($421 per month) is more appealing considering the 238-mile range from the 60-kWh battery, rendering the e-Golf obsolete. For starters, Nissan was already the leader of the segment with the Leaf in 2013. The Japanese electric hatchback continues to be hugely popular all around the world, leaving Volkswagen with a stiff upper lip. Given these circumstances, the German automaker poured a lot of money into the MEB and ID. , the first nameplate to be based on the EV-only platform.As we’re waiting for the ID. to start production in November 2019, care to guess what Volkswagen did to the e-Golf in America? Of course it made it more expensive, with the 2019 model year costing up to $1,550 more in the case of the SEL Premium. Cars Direct claims the SE trim level starts at $32,790, representing an increase of $1,400 compared to the previous year. On the upside, this difference adds DC Fast Charging as standard. For 2018, this was an optional extra that added $995 to the suggested retail price.The Driver Assistance Package remains optional, costing $650 and adding automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, as well as adaptive cruise control with stop and go. Move on up to the SEL Premium, and the package comes at no cost to the customer along with parking assistance and high beams.Electric range stands put at 124 miles, making the e-Golf a lousy contender to the Nissan Leaf’s throne. Starting at $30,885, the Japanese interloper is EPA-rated 150 miles from a 40-kWh battery. As for the e-Golf, it can’t do better than 35.8 kWh from a T-shaped battery pack.Care to guess how much a lease on the 2019 e-Golf will set you back in Los Angeles? “Based on our analysis, that makes the SE $72 per month more expensive than the 2019 Nissan Leaf S ($330 compared to $402).” Even the Chevrolet Bolt LT ($421 per month) is more appealing considering the 238-mile range from the 60-kWh battery, rendering the e-Golf obsolete.