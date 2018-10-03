2019 Toyota Yaris GR Sport Is a Hybrid Warm Hatch in Paris

With the Yaris now being more popular than ever, it's no wonder that Toyota has brought an uber-effervescent lineup. And while hot hatch aficionados can enjoy the Yaris GRMN, those who prefer hybrid propulsion now receive warm hatchback vibes with the help of the 2019 Yaris GR Sport that has made in debut on the Paris floor.

The supermini now sits 11 millimeters closer to the road, while talking to the asphalt via Bridgestone Potenza RE50 tires (just like on the GRMN) sitting on 17-inch wheels.



The dampers of the vehicle have been supplied by Sachs Performance, while the anti-roll bars feature a solid construction.



As for the engine compartment, this accommodates a hybridized 1.5-liter four-banger, with the overall output sitting at 100 hp and 111 Nm (82 lb-ft) of twist.



The official efficiency numbers are astounding, with the urban figure sitting at 3.1 liters per 100 km, while the open road value sits at 3.3 liters per 100 km. As always, a continuously variable transmission is the only option.



A black finish for the generous front grille, the roof and rear spoiler, as well as for the mirror caps, helps the tiny toy stand out. The car displayed at the French motor show also includes the optional decal pack, which brings a touch of red to the front and the rear bumpers.



Note that you can only have this sporty trim on the five-door incarnation of the model.



The same color can be found inside the car, where this is used on the Ultrasuede-finished seats, the headliner and the steering wheel. Note that the latter is shared with the Toyota 86, which makes for an awesome conversation starter when you're out with your mates.