2019 Toyota Corolla Hatch SEMA Tuning Projects Will Blow You Away

31 Oct 2018, 19:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Toyota and its partners have inundated the 2019 SEMA show with all sorts of crazy projects, including a half-dozen models based on the new Corolla hatchback.
31 photos
Frankly, we're not surprised this is happening. Even though the Corolla isn't the prime candidate for extreme makeovers, Toyota has always hoped its Scion-like budget cars receive the same kind of love as the 86.

To start things off, we're going to look at the AE86 tribute car, built by Muscle Tuner Automotive. This modern tofu delivery has a carbon hood, an aluminum front splitter, canards on the bumper side skirt extensions and a large diffuser supporting the titanium quad pipes. This is easily our favorite look.

This performance-oriented model seems to have a turbo scoop like a dragster but lists only a custom air intake, a straight pipe exhaust, and a Nos oxide injection as its engine mods. We're in love with its racing wheels.

The most subtle project of the bunch is the red Super Street Corolla. It's bringing sexy back with red underbody neon lights, six-spoke Volk Racing wheels, coilovers and the obligatory body kit. We want those bucket seats if we ever buy a Toyota.

The biggest name in this Corolla-tuning competition is Hoonigan. They made something that resembles a rally car. it sits high on white Fifteen52 Integrale wheels and features Hella spot lights. Other mods include seats, springs
and an Ark Performance exhaust that you can buy.

SoCal Kustomz’s Corolla looks like a D1 project. The black and red beauty features a custom wrap, bucket seats, Motegi MR138 wheels shod in Nexen N’Fera SUR4 tires.

A real D1 is among the photos in the gallery. It's the crazy Rockstar 2JZ-powered, RWD beast we already know and love. Papadakis Racing did some major work that's unmatched by any Corolla so far.
2019 Toyota Corolla Touring Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla 2018 SEMA Show
