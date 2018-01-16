autoevolution
 

2019 Toyota Auris Reveals New Interior and Angular Design in Latest Spyshots

The all-new 2019 Toyota Auris has been spied undergoing winter testing. Our photographers tell us it's being benchmarked against the SEAT Leon, suggesting that is the direction taken regarding handling.
The Auris is imported to America (used to be a Scion) and Japan, but it's primarily a European hatchback. As such, Toyota is trying to re-carve its niche by adding sporty character to its lack-luster compact car while also boosting the appeal of its interiors.

This is our first look inside the car, and it's nothing short of groundbreaking for Toyota. The Auris sold on the reputation of its reliability alone, but now the interior is on par with the best in the class.

This prototype appears to be fitted with an e-brake and an automatic shifter with a boot instead of a gate. Could that mean they aren't using a CVT? The engines for this car could be BMW TwinPower Turbo ones, and they almost certainly won't be diesel. We're talking about a 1.5-liter with potentially more than 130 HP. So the Auris could develop quite the reputation.

Extra highlights of this new interior include a sizeable tablet-style infotainment system on top of the dash and what seem to be capacitive buttons below a glass surface controlling the car's functions.

The platform being used by the Auris is the TNGA, already employed by the Prius hybrid range of models and the C-HR crossover. It should ensure that this Japanese Golf rival rides well and is sufficiently light, though we'd stop short of suspecting a class leader is on the way.

On top of that, Toyota is placing one of the sportiest body it's designed in years, with narrow headlights and taillights, a bold grille and sharp creases. Expect the 2019 Auris to be revealed in hatchback form at the end of this year.
