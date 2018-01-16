2019 Toyota Auris Reveals New Interior and Angular Design in Latest Spyshots

The all-new 2019 Toyota Auris has been spied undergoing winter testing. Our photographers tell us it's being benchmarked against the SEAT Leon, suggesting that is the direction taken regarding handling.

40 photos



This is our first look inside the car, and it's nothing short of groundbreaking for Toyota. The



This prototype appears to be fitted with an e-brake and an automatic shifter with a boot instead of a gate. Could that mean they aren't using a CVT ? The engines for this car could be BMW TwinPower Turbo ones, and they almost certainly won't be diesel. We're talking about a 1.5-liter with potentially more than 130 HP . So the Auris could develop quite the reputation.



Extra highlights of this new interior include a sizeable tablet-style infotainment system on top of the dash and what seem to be capacitive buttons below a glass surface controlling the car's functions.



The platform being used by the Auris is the TNGA, already employed by the Prius hybrid range of models and the C-HR crossover. It should ensure that this Japanese Golf rival rides well and is sufficiently light, though we'd stop short of suspecting a class leader is on the way.



