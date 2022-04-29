2019 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Review Reveals the Highs and Lows of Owning One

More on this:

1 Tesla Frunk Lid Recall in Europe Relates to the American One But With Different Causes

2 Tesla Model 3 Goes Up Against Ultra-Marathon Runner, Runner Wins

3 Tesla Model S and Model Get Recall in Europe Due to Frunk Lid

4 Ultra-Endurance Athlete Tries to Outrun a Tesla: The Ultimate Man vs Machine Race Is On

5 Tesla Model 3 Gets Insane Price Hike in Europe for No Reason