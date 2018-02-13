2019 Suzuki Vitara Will Get Revised Front and Rear

With the fourth-generation Vitara crossover introduced back in 2015, Suzuki is likely to show this mid-life facelift pretty soon.

A lot has changed since the model came out. PSA launched an onslaught of new crossovers, together with the newly acquired Opel brand. There's also the



Suzuki is one of the Japanese manufacturers that quickly understood the importance of crossovers. Its range also includes the SX4 S-Cross and the



For 2019, the front end will feature a new bumper with tweaked grille and fog lights. We also see a radar scanner installed right in front of the radiator, meaning the Vitara will have auto emergency braking and maybe even adaptive cruise control.



Suzuki camouflaged the entire rear end of the car for its Arctic training. However, we don't expect such extensive modifications to be carried out. Instead, just the taillight graphics and a bit of the bumper will receive tweaks.



Powertrain changes don't seem very likely, especially considering Suzuki dumped all that money into the development of the 1.4-liter turbo. But it's also possible that the base naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter will be downsized to a 1-liter, thus competing with the Ford EcoSport.



It will be interesting to see how the Vitara behaves with such a small engine. It's already way lighter than its competitors.



As part of the mid-life facelift, the Vitara will also receive interior changes. Our photographs show that new cabin with better seat trim.



