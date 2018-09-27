Home Star of Oumuamua Interstellar Object Narrowed Down to Four Possibilities

2019 Suzuki Vitara Priced At EUR 18,650

Even though Suzuki hasn’t announced the pricing for the 2019 Vitara, the facelifted model is now listed on the German website at €18,650. Even though it looks as if Suzuki took inspiration from the Jeep Compass , the Vitara is thoroughly different in character. 30 photos



The differences start with the engine range, which begins with a 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder that develops 111 PS (109 horsepower). More expensive trim levels come with the 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder, capable of 140 PS (138 horsepower) and 220 Nm (162 pound-feet).Suzuki hasn’t said anything on turbo diesel options up to this point, and based on the trend, it’s likely the oil-chugging engine will be discontinued. On the other hand, Suzuki is selling mild-hybrid versions of the Swift, Ignis, and Baleno, which are doing a fine job as alternatives to the DDiS engine family.The most fuel-efficient Vitara for the 2019 model year is the 1.0 Boosterjet with front-wheel drive and the manual transmission. Over in Germany, this configuration is capable of returning 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers, translating to CO2 emissions of 121 grams per kilometer.Other areas where Suzuki improved the Vitara include safety. Radar Brake Support has been replaced by Dual Sensor Brake Support, which uses a camera and laser radar instead of a millimeter-wave radar. Functionalities of the DSBS include collision damage mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and traffic sign recognition.As far as the interior design is concerned, bright silver trim complements the hard-wearing plastic on the dashboard, door panels, and lower part of the cabin. More soft-touch materials have been added, and if you look closely, the instrument cluster now features a color information display.Other than the resculpted grille, the outside of the Vitara features a redesigned bumper up front, LED taillights, and new wheel options. As for color options, the range starts from Superior White and ends with Solar Yellow Pearl Metallic.