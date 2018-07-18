2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Promises a Heavily Revised Engine

The model will not be presented in full by the Japanese until this fall, but in an attempt to keep the interest high for the launch Suzuki released this week a few details of the upcoming MX2 motocross racer.Visually, the 2019 model year has not changed much compared to the current generation. The bike does, however, take a few cues from the bigger RM-Z450, including the frame and swingarm. Both are have been carried over to “improve handling characteristics.”The handling of the bike on the difficult courses is also aided by the addition of a new rear shock and updated front forks. The brakes have been tweaked as well, now coming with a bigger disk for the front brake setup.The biggest changes, however, are said to be found in the “heavily updated engine.” Suzuki did not release any details on what exactly that means, but said only that the new unit “makes more power and torque while remaining manageable and easy to ride with improved throttle response.”Suzuki will also update the Holeshot Assist Control for the 2019 model year. Improved traction management system, changes to the exhaust, and a revised gear ratio are also to be expected.“All the changes come together to make the 2019 RM-Z250 the more complete package for racers while making it easier to ride and exploit for less experienced riders,” said Suzuki in a statement.The bike maker says the new Z250 will become available for customers in early 2019. Additional details, including the pricing, are to be announced in “due course.”The Suzuki RM series of which the Z250 is part goes back to 1975 and the first RM-125M. Over the years, over a dozen RM variants were built.