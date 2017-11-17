autoevolution
 

2019 Supra Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Spot On

It's been three long years since the first FT-1 Concept previewed the eagerly anticipated return of the Toyota Supra. And the Japanese automaker is currently completing the final testing phase of the sportscar, which is set to land next year.
We've spied the 2019 Supra on tons of occasions, with the most recent sightings of the kind allowing us to notice a few production details, despite the heavy camo that still covers the prototypes.

To be more precise, the production headlights and taillights of the go-fast machine have shown up during Nurburgring testing.

And we are now back on the topic, since we know you're just as impatient as us when it comes to the unveiling of the machine. And while we can't rush Toyota when it comes to the introduction of the Mk V Supra, we're here to deliver the next best thing.

That title goes to the set of renderings you can find in the images above, which are based on the spyshots of the Supra - pixel tip to the Supra Mk V forums for these renders.

After such a long wait, the rumor mill is boiling with Supra chat. And the wildest rumor out there talks about the two-seater lineup being topped by a hybrid model mixing a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo straight-six with electric power.

This forum chat seems a bit off, especially since the new Supra is the Coupe unidentical twin of the almost-ready 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster. And we all know that the Bavarian automaker has a complete range of 3.0-liter straight-six mills that could easily serve the pair of sportscar, with or without hybrid assistance, which is also present in the German automaker's range.

Regardless, the Supra and the Z4 will come with a full range, one that will kick off at 200 hp.

The rumors also talk about the 2019 Supra skipping the Toyota badge in favor of the GR (Gazoo Racing) banner.
