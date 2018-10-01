autoevolution
2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Fully Ahead of Paris Debut

1 Oct 2018, 10:00 UTC
We suspect this is more of an unofficial reveal than a full-blown leak, as official photos don't just pop up. The Kodiaq RS is interesting, but not crucial to the SUV market, so this may just be a way for Skoda to get the hype train rolling before tomorrows official debut.
Regardless, the RS version of the 7-seat Skoda SUV is a little predictable. With the advantage of full frontal shots, we can see that the design hasn't changed all that much. The first renderings of this car, which came out a couple of years ago, had Octavia RS-like side air intakes, but they used no such thing here.

Instead, the Kodiaq just gets some plastic spaghetti draped over the bumper to look like a diffuser. And at the bottom, we see two chin inserts, but the SportLine has those too, just like the blacked out grille and side mirrors.

The bucket seats have the same frame, and Alcantara inserts as those on the Kodiaq SportLine. Differences include red stitching instead of white, the vRS logo and more durable carbon fiber leather inserts for the bolsters.

It's not a bad-looking cabin though: red ambient lighting, a carbon dash insert, the same RS steering wheel as in the Octavia and a 10-inch digital dashboard with new graphics. She red-lines at about 4,500rpm, once again confirming the diesel powertrain.

We're talking about a twin-turbo 2.0 TDI. And even though 240 HP and 500Nm sound like big numbers, Jaguar, Mercedes and BMW all have similar units right now. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of about 6.5 seconds, the 7-seat RS will be about as fast as a GTI.

At the back, the RS has been upgraded with a double set of exhausts, one of which might be fake, and the trademark RS red reflective strip insert.
