2019 Skoda Kodiaq GT Coupe SUV Looks Good, But Not Good Enough

India is another market that waits for the Kodiaq GT for a long time now, expecting to feature the 150-horsepower version of the 2.0 TSI in this part of the world. On that note, what would you choose between the Published by CarNewsChina.com , the first photographs of the Kodiaq GT reveal halogen headlights, alloys that appear lost in the wheel arches due to their small size, an underwhelming grille, and the proportions of a traditional utility vehicle. Even though the designers worked their magic at the rear end, the Kodiaq GT is far off the competition as far as style is concerned.Admired from the side, the Kodiaq GT has a little bit of Lamborghini Urus and Audi Q8 to it. But if you focus on the smallest of details, you’ll arrive to the conclusion that Skoda isn’t on par with Audi and Lamborghini for extremely obvious reasons.Manufactured in China by Shanghai-Volkswagen , the newcomer comes with five seats instead of seven. 4.6 meters long, 1.8 meters wide, and with a wheelbase of 2,791 millimeters, the Kodiaq GT will be offered with two versions of the 2.0 TSI in the People’s Republic. More to the point, look forward to 186 horsepower for the lowest specification and 220 horsepower for the highest.Regardless of engine option, the Volkswagen Group-developed DSG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission comes standard. And yes, front-wheel drive will be joined by all-wheel drive as an optional extra.Scheduled to debut at the 2018 Chengdu Auto Show in September, the sportiest Skoda utility vehicle ever will launch in China before year’s end at a price in the ballpark of 220,000 yuan for the entry-level configuration. That’s €27,850 at current exchange rates, though it remains to be seen if Skoda will sell this fellow in Europe as well.India is another market that waits for the Kodiaq GT for a long time now, expecting to feature the 150-horsepower version of the 2.0 TSI in this part of the world. On that note, what would you choose between the Kodiaq and the Kodiaq GT?