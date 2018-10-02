2019 Skoda Karoq Welcomes Scout, Sportline Models in Paris

The replacement for the Yeti is now available in Scout and Sportline trim levels, and as you’d expect, both models stay true to the “Simply Clever” pledge of the Czech automaker. Curious enough, Skoda decided to outfit the show cars with the 2.0 TDI even though diesel is no longer king of the hill in Europe.
Even more curious, both exhibits feature the six-speed manual transmission instead of the seven-speed DSG. While on the subject, the 2.0 TDI 4x4 has 190 PS (187 horsepower) to offer, along with 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) from 1,900 to 3,300 revolutions per mintue.
The range-topping 1.5 TSI matches the oil-chugging engine in terms of horsepower, but torque favors the 2.0 TDI thanks to the superior caloric value of diesel and the efficieny of compression-ignition technology.
Turning our attention to the Karoq Scout, the adventure-oriented trim level “feels just as much at home in the big city as it does off the beaten track.” 18-inch wheels come as standard with a polished anthracite finish, complementing the silver exterior elements. Special badging, tinted windows, and black-brown contrasting seams on the seats complete the package.
The Karoq Sportline is the most aggressive model available as far as looks are concerned, with customers offered the option of 19-inch wheels. The black-painted roof rails add flavor to the exterior design, and the cabin comes equipped with three-ply air-permeable upholstery for the seats, perforated leather on the steering wheel, along with stainless steel covers for the pedals.
The digital instrument cluster is the highlight option in both models, taking inspiration from the Virtual Cockpit introduced by Audi four years ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. In Germany, the configurator website asks the customer to select the Businesspaket Amundsen (€990) if he would like to add the digital instrument cluster (€390).
For the time being, the Scout and Sportline haven’t been added to the configurator, not even in the Czech Republic. Based on the content of both trim levels, the Scout and Sportline will be priced higher than the range-topping Style (634,900 Czech Koruna).
The range-topping 1.5 TSI matches the oil-chugging engine in terms of horsepower, but torque favors the 2.0 TDI thanks to the superior caloric value of diesel and the efficieny of compression-ignition technology.
Turning our attention to the Karoq Scout, the adventure-oriented trim level “feels just as much at home in the big city as it does off the beaten track.” 18-inch wheels come as standard with a polished anthracite finish, complementing the silver exterior elements. Special badging, tinted windows, and black-brown contrasting seams on the seats complete the package.
The Karoq Sportline is the most aggressive model available as far as looks are concerned, with customers offered the option of 19-inch wheels. The black-painted roof rails add flavor to the exterior design, and the cabin comes equipped with three-ply air-permeable upholstery for the seats, perforated leather on the steering wheel, along with stainless steel covers for the pedals.
The digital instrument cluster is the highlight option in both models, taking inspiration from the Virtual Cockpit introduced by Audi four years ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. In Germany, the configurator website asks the customer to select the Businesspaket Amundsen (€990) if he would like to add the digital instrument cluster (€390).
For the time being, the Scout and Sportline haven’t been added to the configurator, not even in the Czech Republic. Based on the content of both trim levels, the Scout and Sportline will be priced higher than the range-topping Style (634,900 Czech Koruna).