2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Leaked Ahead Of May 10th Debut

If you were expecting the Cullinan to remain secret until tomorrow at noon, the leaked photo of the “high-sided all-terrain vehicle” from Rolls-Royce begs to differ. Uploaded to social media by one of the people invited at the newcomer’s VIP preview, the Cullinan boasts a massive hood and an imposing front grille.
The upright front end is further beautified by square-shaped headlights and air intakes, as well as the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that hides from prying eyes at the touch of a button. Gifted with rear-hinged rear doors and a squared-off split liftgate, the ultra-luxury behemoth from Goodwood, UK, is all about grandeur and affluence.
Even the 6.75-liter tower-of-power hiding under the hood is different from every single other engine offered in an SUV these days. The twin-turbocharged V12 of BMW origin and ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission work in conjunction with an all-wheel-drive system based on the German automaker’s xDrive, putting down 571 PS (563 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of earth-shattering torque.
The jacked-up Phantom every sheik was dreaming of taking off-road in the desert, the Cullinan is “a truly authentic Rolls-Royce which, like its forebears, will reset the standard by which all other luxury goods are judged.” Those are the words of Torsten Muller-Otvos, the chief executive officer of the British marque.
In addition to the Middle East, the Cullinan is certain to resonate with many more types of customers, ranging from rap artists to the Kardashians, Russian oligarchs, and the list goes on. The thing is, that’s why the Cullinan was developed in the first place, slotting between the Ghost and Phantom.
From the 3,3652 vehicles commissioned by customers in almost 50 countries in 2017, the automaker could hit 7,000 examples once production of the Cullinan is fully on stream at the Goodwood plant. Doubling capacity (and deliveries) translates to bigger profits, in turn meaning that Rolls-Royce will be able to treat us to even more extravagant motor vehicles.
