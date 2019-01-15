2019 Ram Heavy Duty Debuts with Huge 1,000 lb-ft of Torque and 6.7L Engine

Car buyers love theirs big these days, and this trend has brought back confidence to the ranks of automakers, as they too love to build oversized, ultra-powerful machines. Hence in the past year, we’ve seen an avalanche of SUVs and pickups hurtling itself at the eager market.

Pricing for the new Ram Heavy Duty was not yet announced. Full details on the model can be found in the document attached below. But none of the cars we saw last year seem to match the new Ram Heavy Duty line, presented with all the required fanfare at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.Aimed straight at the brand new Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty , the Ram Heavy Duty arrived in Detroit as what its builders call the most powerful pickup truck in the segment. Fueling FCA’s confidence is the 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque that can be squeezed from the brand new 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine that powers the top of the range Ram HD.This unit gives the truck an impressive towing capacity of 15,921 kg (35,100 lb) and a payload capacity of 3,484-kg (7,680 lb), while developing 400 horsepower. Engine wise, there’s another version of this unit, probably for the faint-hearted, that is less powerful: 370 hp and 850 lb.-ft. of torque.Powering as standard both the 2500 and 3500 incarnations of the Heavy Duty is the 6.4-liter gasoline HEMI V8 that cranks out 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque.The new generation of the Ram Heavy Duty comes with design changes as well, chosen after seeping through “hundreds of sketches.” What FCA chose for the new Ram HD comes in the form of the new interlocking grille, hood and fenders, a lighter aluminum hood and a more aggressive-looking front grille.At the interior, the Ram boasts a new instrument panel that mirrors the interlocking features on the exterior and offers a 12-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch screen in the instrument cluster.“We’ve also surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup,” said in a statement Reid Bigland, the head of the Ram brand. “The highest quality interiors, active safety systems and of course our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we have ever built.”Pricing for the new Ram Heavy Duty was not yet announced. Full details on the model can be found in the document attached below.