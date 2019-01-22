2019 Porsche 935 Scale Model Looks Gorgeous, Sold Out at Debut

Porsche swept us all off our feet last year when the carmaker introduced the 2019 935, a modern-day reincarnation of its iconic racecar. Based on the GT2 RS, but only destined for the track, at least officially, this is just one of the 991.2 Neunelfer generation swansongs.
Alas, the new-age Porsche 935 also comes with drawbacks. These would be the 77-unit production run and the €701,948 (about $812,000) plus VAT price of the circuit player.
Well, we've now found a solution for both these problems. This comes from... micro-dosing. Allow us to explain: a Porsche 935 scale model has surfaced on the web.
The not-just-a-toy is produced by Minichamps and you can check it out in the social media post at the bottom of the page. Note that we're talking about a Dealer Edition here, so the attention to detail is just how you'd like it.
And since we're looking at a 1/43 model, you don't even need too much space to adorn your desk with such a miniature monster.
As for the financial side of the affair, the Instagram label that brought this tiny Porscha to our attention mentions that the thing can be had for EUR79, which makes for almost $80 at the current exchange rates.
Then again, the uber-limited aura of the machine might still give you Porschephils a hard time and here's what we mean: "First batch is sold out to our customers who pre-ordered the model but we are glad to announce that we will receive another batch within the next days,"
Since we mentioned 991.2 swansongs, we'll remind you that the final one will land in the coming months. We're referring to the Porsche 911 Speedster.
Having been previewed by two concepts and spied on numerous occasions, this will basically be a 911 GT3 Cabriolet for the lucky few. And we can't wait to check out the work of art that is its roof.
WAP 020 902 0K - Porsche 935 - 79€