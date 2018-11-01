2019 Porsche 911 Hunts Down 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 in Nurburgring Testing

Hot hatches might be getting spicier than ever, with the upcoming 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 set to become one of the fiercest, which means the thing will be able to punch above its weight. So, will the Affalterbach compact be able to threaten a sportscar like the upcoming 2019 Porsche 911? Well, that would be a bit of a stretch, so the answer should be negative.

In fact, we got the idea from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the second generation of the A45, as well as the 992-gen Neunelfer, testing on the Nurburgring.



We'll start with the Porsche, since this should make its debut by the end of the year. The Carrera models, such as the one seen in the spy clip we have here, will be animated by slightly updated versions of the turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units powering the 991.2 models.



And while a manual gearbox will still be offered, the optional PDK dual-clutch unit is set to come with eight ratios. Another novelty will come from the Wet driving mode, which should be automatically activated thanks to the use of sensors.



Keep in mind that we've already spied prototypes of the



Such an introduction schedule also stands for the 2020 Mercedes- AMG A45, which still hasn't reached its final development stage.



With the current generation having raised the bar to 400 horsepower, we're expecting the next-gen model to pack even more power. And while the German carmaker has explained that the hot hatch will come with a new AWD system, no further details have been provided - here's to hoping the company has paid attention the feedback regarding the understeer tendencies of the outgoing model.



And while the



