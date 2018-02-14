autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Fully Revealed by Naked Prototype, Has GT2 RS NACA Ducts

While the Porsche 911 range currently holds over twenty derivatives, the GT3 RS is the only one that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp. This will all change next month, at the Geneva Motor Show, but we don't have to wait for the Swiss venue to feast our eyes on the aero-dictated lines of the track tool.
Following a recent leak, we can now get a detailed look at the uber-aggressive exterior of the 2019 GT3 RS thanks to a fully naked prototype.

Up front, the styling cues we've met on the 2018 GT3 are augmented by an even meaner chin spoiler, while the NACA ducts hood reminds us of that used by the 991.2 GT2 RS.

Moving towards the posterior of the circuit beast, we find new rear fender air intakes, along with a redesigned apron - while this may not be all that visible on the black prototype seen here, the more complex design of the rear bumper may split opinions among Porschephiles.

When it came to the 991.2 GT3, Zuffenhausen kept the rear wing of the replaced model, but mounted it in a more aggressive position. For now, it seems that no such change has arrived for the Rennsport model, but we'll have to wait for the official details to be certain.

As for what happens underneath the engine lid, the leak mentioned above talked about the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter heart of the revised GT3 having received a 20 hp bump for the RS model.

And since Porsche has made it clear that the stopwatch dedication of the GT3 RS means a manual is out of the question, we're looking forward to the PDK updates delivered by the facelift.

It looks like aficionados aiming to handle the gearshifts themselves will either have to settle for a render such as the RS Touring Package or commission a wacky build like this 991.1 GT3 RS six-speed manual.
