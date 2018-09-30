2019 Porsche 911 Chases 2019 Porsche 935 on Monza

The 2019 model year is extremely rich for Porsche 911 lovers, with this mixing the swansong(s) of the 991.2 generation with the 992 Neunelfer. And the best showcase of the phenomenon we've featured to date comes from the piece of footage below, which portrays the new 935 and the 992 sharing the track.

4 photos



And perhaps the most surprising fact about this encounter is that the 992 Neunelfer seems to be louder than the 935. Keep in mind that the later is a non-street-legal track toy based on 700 hp 911 GT2 RS.



Sure, racetracks have their noise limits, but the 935 appears to be extremely quiet for its status. Nevertheless, with the thing being based on the 2RS, owners shouldn't have trouble playing with the exhaust. After all, such a move musn't be regarded as sacriledge, since it can be easily reversed.



As for the 992, we've already shown you multiple prototypes, including the



The said encounter starts at the 1:03 point of the clip, but the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention. For instance, the clip also shows the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport testing.



Unlike the upcoming



And now that the 935 has made its debut, we're not sure what to make of the 911 GT2 RS-based racecar prototype that also appears in the video.



P.S.: Do we need to tell you to turn up the volume for this one?



The footage was captured this weekend, with Porsche deploying multiple prototypes on the Monza Circuit in Italy.And perhaps the most surprising fact about this encounter is that the 992 Neunelfer seems to be louder than the 935. Keep in mind that the later is a non-street-legal track toy based on 700 hp 911 GT2 RS.Sure, racetracks have their noise limits, but the 935 appears to be extremely quiet for its status. Nevertheless, with the thing being based on the 2RS, owners shouldn't have trouble playing with the exhaust. After all, such a move musn't be regarded as sacriledge, since it can be easily reversed.As for the 992, we've already shown you multiple prototypes, including the Carrera , the GT3 and the Turbo . Nevertheless, while the first is expected to make its debut this year, we'll have to wait for 2019 to meet the last two, as these will hit the US as 2020 model year vehicles.The said encounter starts at the 1:03 point of the clip, but the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention. For instance, the clip also shows the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport testing.Unlike the upcoming road-going GT4 , the racecar we have here features a PDK, as highlighted by the soundtrack of its gearshifts. Nevertheless, the rumor mill talks about the two being animated by a downtuned incarnation of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that powers the 991.2 GT3 and GT3 RS.And now that the 935 has made its debut, we're not sure what to make of the 911 GT2 RS-based racecar prototype that also appears in the video.P.S.: Do we need to tell you to turn up the volume for this one?