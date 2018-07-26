2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted at Nurburgring, Reveals New Rear Wing

If you happen to be in the market for the Porsche 718 Cayman (or Boxster, for that matter) at the moment, you'll notice that there's something missing - the lineup includes the base, the S, as well as the GTS model, but there's no proper range-topper. Well, the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is almost ready to come and change that.

It's not like anybody looked at the now-retired



Then again, the 911-engined Cayman needs more downforce, since it will also pack extra grunt. We're expecting the thing to be animated by the only naturally aspirated motor currently found in the Neunelfer lineup.



Of course, the 4.0-liter flat-six powering the 911 GT3, as well as the 911 GT3 RS, should be detuned in order to prevent cannibalization. So while the engine delivers 500 and 520 hp, respectively, on the said Neunelfers, we're expecting its output to sit closer to 400 ponies for the mid-engined package.



Keep in mind that the old car came with a 911 Carrera S engine producing 385 hp. And, once again with the aim of not stepping too deep into 911 territory, it only came in manual form, even though the GT4 Clubsport racecar packed a PDK tranny.



We'll remind you that the also 911-engined



