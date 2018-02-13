2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied in Production Trim, 911 GT3 Engine Expected

Walk into a Porsche dealership (or play with the online configurator, for that matter) looking for the sharpest mid-engined tool in the shed and you'll be treated with the 718 Cayman GTS. Nevertheless, the 718 lineup is on its way to receiving a proper range-topper, namely the GT4 and the good news is that the newcomer will keep the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition alive.

13 photos



And we've brought along a fresh batch of spyshots that show the go-fast tool in production-ready trim.



Unlike the GTS, which simply comes standard with the aprons used for the 718's Sport Design Package, the GT4 will get dedicated front and rear bumpers.



And, as you'll be able to notice thanks to the almost camo-free prototype performing extreme weather testing in the images above, the front and rear fascias of the GT4 will be just as aggressive as expected.



Truth be told, the previous generation of the Cayman GT4 stole the show from the retired Boxster Spyder. Sure, the latter came with a splendid (manual) roof, but the first packed 911 GT3 suspension bits and won the driving dedication competition.



Since the German automotive producer has already confirmed that the newcomer will continue to be powered by an atmospheric engine and the 911 Carrera S 3.8-liter boxer of its predecessor has been retired with the 991.1 Neunelfer, the rumor mill talks about the 2019 model making use of the new 4.0-liter flat-six unit that debuted on the



As always, Porsche will ensure the superiority of the Neunelfer, which means the 500 hp GT3 engine will be detuned. And while this rumor seems plausible, we need to add a grain of salt to the forum chat about the new GT4 getting the PDK tranny as an option.



However, the upcoming



