2019 Polestar 1 Shows Concept-Like Design and Interior in These Videos

26 Mar 2018, 18:14 UTC ·
by
I know what you're thinking: Who is going to pay supercar money for a car that looks like a Volvo? Well, you'd be surprised, as the brand has plenty of low-key fans and even sells a $100,000 XC90 SUV.
The Polestar started life as the Volvo Concept Coupe from as far back as 2013. They've kept most of the styling intact. However, the company CEO believed it looked too good to be called a Volvo.

We see it a little bit like the Cupra Ateca but on a bigger scale. We just love checking out the styling. Those C-shaped taillights and Thor's Hammer headlights are to die for.

However, it's the interior that really blows us away. Sure, there are bits and bobs from the S90, but many Lamborghinis have Audi parts as well and nobody complains... that much. Polestar branding is used on the steering wheel and projected onto the roof.

Mechanically speaking, the Polestar 1 is one of those performance cars that can go fast but doesn't like to. Sure, it's got 600 freaking horsepower, but most of that comes from three electric motors with some help from 2-liter. Ho BMW i8 of them! But the bit we're excited about is "over 1,000 Nm." Volvo promises a 0 to 100 km/h time of under 4 seconds, so it's going to be RS5-fast.

So when will you be able to buy one? Well, the factory hasn't been built yet, but production will start in the first quarter of 2019. "Buying" is used liberally, as most customers will get it on a monthly subscription.

“With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers,”

