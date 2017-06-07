autoevolution

2019 Peugeot 508 Spied For the First Time, It Is Covered In Camouflage

 
7 Jun 2017, 8:21 UTC ·
by
Peugeot is testing the upcoming 508, which is its player in the mid-sized sedan and wagon segment.
The all-new 508 is supposed to be launched on the market in 2018, and it should be an MY2019 automobile. The photo gallery of this story portrays the first images of the prototype, which means that the testing procedure of this model on public roads is in its early stages.

According to information gathered from statements, Peugeot will employ the EMP2 platform for this model. The approach is nothing new in the car industry, as its rivals at Volkswagen have the MQB architecture for almost everything in their range.

These decisions speed up development, save money for the automaker, offer more affordable cars, and can lead to a broader range of models if the market demands them.

However, the biggest risk of platform sharing is if something goes wrong during the design and manufacturing processes. In other words, a simple mistake that would be costly for a single type of product could be repeated for years due to the decision to use a platform or architecture as the backbone of an entire vehicle line-up.

Hopefully, Peugeot will not suffer from this problem, and European customers will get to have an alternative to the Volkswagen Passat that will make the Germans, along with other automakers involved in the mid-sized class on the Old Continent, to work harder to offer even more competitive products.

Peugeot’s upcoming 508 comes with a coupe look on a four-door body, but it is expected to be able to accommodate the passengers on the back seats in a comfortable manner.

A sloped roof might be an issue for a compact sedan, but mid-sized models should not encounter space problems in the back even with a sloped roofline.

However, the packaging of all of the components and characteristics of a car is everything, so Peugeot’s designers and engineers should make sure that the average adult will fit on any of the three seats in the rear of the upcoming 508.
