autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied With Almost No Camo

8 Jun 2018, 19:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Just as we expected, the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is going to debut at roughly the same time as the BMW X5. Here's a video showing almost no camouflage on a pre-production version in Germany.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied With Almost No Camo2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied With Almost No Camo
While the GLE is assembled in Alabama, most of the testing was carried out in Germany, Spain, and Northern Sweden. We've been watching the W167 generation for what feels like two years now. But it looks 100% ready.

In fact, based on what we've seen during the C-Class Coupe and SLC-Class launches, this spy video is showing some of the models that will be offered for review.

Only a few powertrains will be announced at first, such as a six-cylinder gasoline motor for the American market and two inline-6 turbodiesels in Europe. After that, Mercedes-AMG will roll out the GLE 53 and GLE 63.

The 2019 GLE is only the second SUV to wear this name. However, Mercedes has occupied this segment for a really long time. To put things into perspective, the M-Class that was being chased by dinosaurs in Jurassic Park was a 1997 ML 320.

The design has changed a lot since those days, as has construction technology. Even though it's not going to be lighter than two tons, the GLE-Class is bigger yet a couple of hundred kilos less cumbersome than the classic ML. Also, the panel gaps are nice and tight on this prototype.

Seeing it straight from the back, we're immediately drawn to the roof rails, which are coming closer together towards the end of the car, like on most wagons. This narrowing body reminds us of hypermiling vehicles, such as the VW XL1 and first-gen Honda Insight.

The taillights are narrow, connected by a chrome strip in the middle, just like on an E-Class. As for the front, well you're just going to have to check out our previous posts to see it.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE-Class W167 GLE-Class spy video spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 