2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied With Almost No Camo

Just as we expected, the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is going to debut at roughly the same time as the BMW X5. Here's a video showing almost no camouflage on a pre-production version in Germany. 3 photos



In fact, based on what we've seen during the C-Class Coupe and SLC-Class launches, this spy video is showing some of the models that will be offered for review.



Only a few powertrains will be announced at first, such as a six-cylinder gasoline motor for the American market and two inline-6 turbodiesels in Europe. After that, Mercedes- AMG will roll out the GLE 53 and GLE 63.



The 2019 GLE is only the second SUV to wear this name. However, Mercedes has occupied this segment for a really long time. To put things into perspective, the M-Class that was being chased by dinosaurs in Jurassic Park was a 1997 ML 320.



The design has changed a lot since those days, as has construction technology. Even though it's not going to be lighter than two tons, the GLE-Class is bigger yet a couple of hundred kilos less cumbersome than the classic ML. Also, the panel gaps are nice and tight on this prototype.



