2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied, Is Starting to Look Like a German Range Rover

 
11 May 2017
by
The prototype for the next generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has once again been spied in Stuttgart. As the SUV is headed towards its final stages of testing, more and more design details are coming out.
Both the front and rear lights have many design similarities with non-SUV Mercedes models, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT or the CLS replacement. Of course, this being one of the more expensive models, we should also see headlights that project warnings or information onto the road. But we haven't seen that piece of tech in action yet.

It's also interesting how the design of the grille has changed. It has almost nothing in common with the current GLE or older ML. In fact, the shape resembles the double concave lines used by Infiniti.

Meanwhile, the profile of the vehicle has that upright look. The ratio between the height of the body and that of the greenhouse structure also resembles a Range Rover. We only see one character line down the side, compared to the two bold creases boasted by the GLC, which is the latest Mercedes SUV design.

Of course, big changes are happening under the skin too. Based on the Modular High Architecture, the second-generation GLE will arrive with a batch of new engines.

Inline-six turbo units will be available, and some of them will make BMW look like it's not trying. Like the new G-Class, the GLE is likely to adopt a 48V volt electric system that facilitates mild-hybrid setups with brake regen and smart coasting.

At least one plug-in hybrid will also be offered, but we expect two, since like with the Audi Q7 e-tron. Later on, AMG models should arrive with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the E63, pushing over 600 horsepower to all four wheels for a 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) sprint in roughly 4 seconds.

