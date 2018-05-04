autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes GLA-Class Spied on the Road, Looks Better Than BMW X2

4 May 2018, 20:31 UTC ·
by
They say that looks are subjective, but the BMW X2 drank a huge can of "ugly." Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to launch an all-new GLA dipped in toe just enough in the fountain of beauty.
Are the X2 and GLA rivals? I don't know; nobody knows. This is the second generation of the original Benz crossover, while the X2 is a coupe version of the X1. But they're drawn in the same shade of impracticality and covered in "urban lifestyle," whatever that means.

The fussy design is what ruined the X2 for us. It's got that crazy silver grille, badging on the rear pillars and a shape that's in no way elegant. But you can already tell the GLA will look like a tougher version of the 2019 A-Class.

It's got the same front end, but the fender flares at the back suggest it's still in early mule testing. That 2019 model year we keep mentioning could be a tad optimistic.

Mercedes will also use the front-wheel-drive platform to make the GLB-Class, which looks bigger and more family-friendly. But the engines will be shared between all the models.

Three of them have already been revealed with the hatchback. There's a 1.3-liter turbo that goes to 163 HP, a frugal 1.5-liter diesel and a 2-liter turbo packing 224 HP. But there's got to be more, right? We're looking forward to seeing more powerful diesels and a plug-in hybrid. The Benz people will need that if they want to compete with BMW's engine range.

For the sake of lightness, the second-generation GLA-Class could drop the independent rear suspension on some models, the underpowered front-driven ones. The soft-roader should also be a technological showcase, thanks to the MBUX infotainment, made up of double screens and a whole lot of computing power. Big luxury in a small package is what it's all about.

