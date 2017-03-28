2019 Mercedes CLS/CLE Prototype Loses Some Camouflage, Shows Elegant Roofline

The third incarnation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS, which might just make the switch to the CLE moniker to mark its close relationship to the E-Class, is moving into its advanced development stages. As such, the prototypes are shedding a bit of camouflage, with the change having been recently caught on camera.





The cabin of the future four-door coupe has recently been



Riding on the MRA modular architecture that now sits under the vast majority of non-crossover Mercedes-Benz models, the new CLS/CLE will offer even more generous rear passenger accommodation compared to the model it replaces.



The firepower will be delivered by an all-new straight-six engine family, which will debut on the



We already know what top expect from the Mercedes- AMG incarnations of the next-generation CLS/CLE, thanks to the new



While we're talking about the three-pointed star's four-door coupe, we'll remind you that Affalterbach has recently started testing for the



Once the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS spied here makes its debut, a move that's expected to take place next March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, we should get to meet the AMG-honed four-door.



We can now get a better look at the elegant roofline of the 2019 CLS/CLE, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page zooming in on the test car. The all-LED headlights, as well as the eye-catching taillights, are still partially covered and yet there's no way to ignore the clusters.The cabin of the future four-door coupe has recently been spied , albeit with the analog instrument cluster of the tester indicating that we're dealing with a lower trim model. The lavish incarnations of the vehicle will undoubtedly pack digital instruments.Riding on the MRA modular architecture that now sits under the vast majority of non-crossover Mercedes-Benz models, the new CLS/CLE will offer even more generous rear passenger accommodation compared to the model it replaces.The firepower will be delivered by an all-new straight-six engine family, which will debut on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift next month.We already know what top expect from the Mercedes-incarnations of the next-generation CLS/CLE, thanks to the new E63 and E63 S 4Matic+ displaying different incarnations of the automaker's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. And yes, the latter model's Drift Mode, which is essentially a temporary rear-wheel-drive conversion, should also be shared.While we're talking about the three-pointed star's four-door coupe, we'll remind you that Affalterbach has recently started testing for the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door Once the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS spied here makes its debut, a move that's expected to take place next March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, we should get to meet the AMG-honed four-door.