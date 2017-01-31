autoevolution

2019 Mercedes CLE/CLS Looks Kind Of Normal in This Spy Video, It's Just a Trick

 
31 Jan 2017, 12:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you might have noticed, Mercedes-Benz has become one of the most skilled carmakers out there when it comes to the prototype-camouflaging game. For one thing, the Germans are extremely good at concealing the little details that matter, with the upcoming 2019 CLE/CLS prototype spied in the video at the bottom of the page being the most recent example of this.
We won't even insist on the deceiving nameplate strategy of the automaker, since each of the two monikers mentioned above now have equal chances of adorning the future production model.

Returning to the visual aura of the prototype that defies the rain in this clip, it's interesting to see how the camo almost makes the four-door coupe seem like a... normal car.

With the second incarnation of the CLS, Mercedes-Benz steered clear of the revolution delivered by the original model, going for a more conservative approach, albeit one boosted by the introduction of the eccentrically styled CLS Shooting Brake.

Since the S/B version is expected to disappear from the line-up due to the disappointing sales, the designers are focusing on helping the "standard" model stand out, so you shouldn't trust the camo covering the test cars. Instead, we're expecting the future four-door coupe to shine in the spirit of the original model.

As we mentioned in the past, the CLE/CLS could become the most aerodynamic car in the world, topping the Mercedes-Benz CLA, which, depending on its version, can deliver a drag coefficient as low as 0.22.

When it comes to the motivation, we have to turn to the rumor world, which talks about a two-sided line-up. The "normal" models will be topped by Mercedes-Benz's nearly-ready straight-six units. We're expecting a "400" model packing a twin-turbo six-cylinder mill working with a 48V mild hybrid system.

Unofficial talks also mention that Mercedes-AMG will build a bespoke sub-range, one that will leave the CLE badge behind. Thanks to the German carmaker's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, we should get new "550" models (that's "500" in Europe), while the "63" badge will make full use of the engine's potential.

Mercedes-Benz will drop the 2019 CLE/CLS in the first half of next year, with the inline-six units mentioned above expected to be part of the launch engine line-up.

2019 mercedes-benz cle 2019 mercedes-benz cls Mercedes-Benz spyshots spy video cls-class cle-class
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74