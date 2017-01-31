2019 Mercedes CLE/CLS Looks Kind Of Normal in This Spy Video, It's Just a Trick

As you might have noticed, Mercedes-Benz has become one of the most skilled carmakers out there when it comes to the prototype-camouflaging game. For one thing, the Germans are extremely good at concealing the little details that matter, with the upcoming 2019 CLE/CLS prototype spied in the video at the bottom of the page being the most recent example of this.





We won't even insist on the deceiving nameplate strategy of the automaker, since each of the two monikers mentioned above now have equal chances of adorning the future production model.Returning to the visual aura of the prototype that defies the rain in this clip, it's interesting to see how the camo almost makes the four-door coupe seem like a... normal car.With the second incarnation of the CLS , Mercedes-Benz steered clear of the revolution delivered by the original model, going for a more conservative approach, albeit one boosted by the introduction of the eccentrically styled CLS Shooting Brake Since the S/B version is expected to disappear from the line-up due to the disappointing sales, the designers are focusing on helping the "standard" model stand out, so you shouldn't trust the camo covering the test cars. Instead, we're expecting the future four-door coupe to shine in the spirit of the original model.As we mentioned in the past, the CLE/CLS could become the most aerodynamic car in the world, topping the Mercedes-Benz CLA, which, depending on its version, can deliver a drag coefficient as low as 0.22.When it comes to the motivation, we have to turn to the rumor world, which talks about a two-sided line-up. The "normal" models will be topped by Mercedes-Benz's nearly-ready straight-six units. We're expecting a "400" model packing a twin-turbo six-cylinder mill working with a 48V mild hybrid system.Unofficial talks also mention that Mercedes-will build a bespoke sub-range, one that will leave the CLE badge behind. Thanks to the German carmaker's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, we should get new "550" models (that's "500" in Europe), while the "63" badge will make full use of the engine's potential.Mercedes-Benz will drop the 2019 CLE/CLS in the first half of next year, with the inline-six units mentioned above expected to be part of the launch engine line-up.