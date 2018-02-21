autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Test Mule Spied With Little Camouflage

21 Feb 2018, 13:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced in 2014 under the W447 codename, the V-Class can be had in countless configurations, be it as a panel van or for passenger accommodation. Fast-forward to the year 2018, and the three-pointed star is looking forward to bring the W447 up to date.
20 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift (passenger version)
The mid-cycle refresh for the V-Class is, as you can tell from the first spy photos of the newcomer, small in scope. In addition to pieces of camouflage on the front and rear Mercedes-Benz badges, the test mule has its front bumper covered in swirly two-tone decal.

First things first, the air intakes bear a different design from the pre-facelift, as does the grille. The headlights on this particular prototype aren’t new, and neither are the taillights or rear bumper. By the time the redesigned V-Class goes official for the 2019 model year, the aesthetic makeover in the said areas will become obvious.

The introduction of the all-new Sprinter will see the V-Class adopt a handful of latest-gen technology. MBUX infotainment, the Mercedes-Benz Pro suite, and driver-assist features are expected from the facelift, with the passenger versions of the V-Class further foreseen to benefit from new seats and retuned suspension.

Manufactured at the Vitoria-Gasteiz plant in the Basque Country, Spain, the W447 will soldier on with the Mercedes-Benz OM 651 turbo diesel. The 2,143-cc engine develops 100 kW (136 metric horsepower) and 330 Nm (243 pound-feet) of torque in the manual transmission-equipped V 200 d. Moving on up to the V 250 d, the drivetrain is upgraded to the 7G-Tronic Plus automatic box, and engine output is rated at 140 kW (190 PS) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft).

Along with the V-Class, the facelifted W447 will be extended to the Marco Polo series of camper vans. The V-Class in both panel van and passenger-oriented forms is available in the United States of America as the Metris. In this part of the world, the W447 is offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 208 horsepower (211 PS).
2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris mercedes-benz v-class Mercedes-Benz Metris Mercedes-Benz facelift spyshots
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  