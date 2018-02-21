2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Test Mule Spied With Little Camouflage

Introduced in 2014 under the W447 codename, the V-Class can be had in countless configurations, be it as a panel van or for passenger accommodation. Fast-forward to the year 2018, and the three-pointed star
is looking forward to bring the W447 up to date.
The mid-cycle refresh for the V-Class is, as you can tell from the first spy photos of the newcomer, small in scope. In addition to pieces of camouflage on the front and rear Mercedes-Benz badges, the test mule has its front bumper covered in swirly two-tone decal.
First things first, the air intakes bear a different design from the pre-facelift, as does the grille. The headlights on this particular prototype aren’t new, and neither are the taillights or rear bumper. By the time the redesigned V-Class
goes official for the 2019 model year, the aesthetic makeover in the said areas will become obvious.
The introduction of the all-new Sprinter
will see the V-Class adopt a handful of latest-gen technology. MBUX infotainment, the Mercedes-Benz Pro suite, and driver-assist features are expected from the facelift, with the passenger versions of the V-Class further foreseen to benefit from new seats and retuned suspension.
Manufactured at the Vitoria-Gasteiz plant
in the Basque Country, Spain, the W447 will soldier on with the Mercedes-Benz OM 651 turbo diesel. The 2,143-cc engine develops 100 kW (136 metric horsepower) and 330 Nm (243 pound-feet) of torque in the manual transmission-equipped V 200 d. Moving on up to the V 250 d, the drivetrain is upgraded to the 7G-Tronic Plus automatic box, and engine output is rated at 140 kW (190 PS) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft).
Along with the V-Class, the facelifted W447 will be extended to the Marco Polo series of camper vans. The V-Class in both panel van and passenger-oriented forms is available in the United States of America as the Metris
. In this part of the world, the W447 is offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 208 horsepower (211 PS).