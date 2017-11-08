2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Stands Out in Prototype SUV Convoy

The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class - or GL-Class, as it was called before the new nomenclature introduced nearly three years ago - enjoyed a very long spell of solitude in its segment, at least as far as its German rivals were concerned.

28 photos SUV has been presented as a concept, and it's only a matter of time until it reaches dealerships.



The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class might not beat it to the market, but when its sales do begin, you better believe it will be ready for a fight. The current model, like the GLE-Class, is having troubles hiding its age, so the replacement can't come quickly enough. The official launch should happen sometime during next year, but only after the smaller GLE has its baptism.



Adding the letter "S" to its name was meant to highlight something that was already obvious: just like the S-Class limousine, the GLS-Class is the Mercedes-Benz SUV flagship. In other words, it doesn't get any better than this.



Well, if rumors and what common sense tells us is true, then that will only stand for the Mercedes-Maybach version. With Mercedes' super luxury division becoming an appendix of the core brand, any model can now be turned into a Maybach with minimum effort. The



For one thing, there will be no shortage of room on the inside, and even those sitting in the third row (though the Maybach will likely come in a five-, maybe four-seats configuration) will have decent amounts of leg room.



Second, expect all luxury and safety features present on the S-Class to make their way onto the GLS as well, making it a true SUV limousine. And because the Maybach name has been somewhat diluted, it won't even require a V12 engine - a powerful V8 should do.



Speaking of engines, that's another area where the GLS will mimic is corresponding sedan model. It should get the new inline-six units for those more sensible about fuel consumption, but also a non- AMG V8-powered version. Hybrids are on the cards as well as



The GLS 65 V12-powered version has not been confirmed, but then again nothing about the new GLS has, so that alone is no reason to write it off. But even if Mercedes does decide to build it, it will battle in the stratospheric segment where only the Bentley Bentayga and some SVO Range Rovers can reach.



The clip shows the test car is yet to be fitted with all the production elements, the most obvious of which in this case being the taillights. Luckily, there's a GLE-Class right in front of it to provide an idea of what to expect, though that one wears plenty of camouflage as well so as not to let our imagination get rusty.



The interior has not been photographed yet, but I think we all know what to expect. Dual ultra-wide displays - one for the infotainment system, one replacing the instrument cluster - a clean, central console, a touchpad for the COMAND system as well as gesture controls. Apart from that, swathes of luxury.



With over six months likely remaining until the launch, we'll probably get



Audi doesn't seem eager to build a similar vehicle with its Q8 betting more on mixing luxury with styling rather than size and practicality, but the Bavarians at BMW are making their move. The X7 three-rowhas been presented as a concept, and it's only a matter of time until it reaches dealerships.The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class might not beat it to the market, but when its sales do begin, you better believe it will be ready for a fight. The current model, like the GLE-Class, is having troubles hiding its age, so the replacement can't come quickly enough. The official launch should happen sometime during next year, but only after the smaller GLE has its baptism.Adding the letter "S" to its name was meant to highlight something that was already obvious: just like the S-Class limousine, the GLS-Class is the Mercedes-Benz SUV flagship. In other words, it doesn't get any better than this.Well, if rumors and what common sense tells us is true, then that will only stand for the Mercedes-Maybach version. With Mercedes' super luxury division becoming an appendix of the core brand, any model can now be turned into a Maybach with minimum effort. The GLS-Class , however, would certainly deserve it.For one thing, there will be no shortage of room on the inside, and even those sitting in the third row (though the Maybach will likely come in a five-, maybe four-seats configuration) will have decent amounts of leg room.Second, expect all luxury and safety features present on the S-Class to make their way onto the GLS as well, making it a true SUV limousine. And because the Maybach name has been somewhat diluted, it won't even require a V12 engine - a powerful V8 should do.Speaking of engines, that's another area where the GLS will mimic is corresponding sedan model. It should get the new inline-six units for those more sensible about fuel consumption, but also a non-V8-powered version. Hybrids are on the cards as well as Mercedes is trying to give itself a more EV-friendly look, but don't think the AMGs will be any tamer than we've been accustomed to.The GLS 65 V12-powered version has not been confirmed, but then again nothing about the new GLS has, so that alone is no reason to write it off. But even if Mercedes does decide to build it, it will battle in the stratospheric segment where only the Bentley Bentayga and some SVO Range Rovers can reach.The clip shows the test car is yet to be fitted with all the production elements, the most obvious of which in this case being the taillights. Luckily, there's a GLE-Class right in front of it to provide an idea of what to expect, though that one wears plenty of camouflage as well so as not to let our imagination get rusty.The interior has not been photographed yet, but I think we all know what to expect. Dual ultra-wide displays - one for the infotainment system, one replacing the instrument cluster - a clean, central console, a touchpad for the COMAND system as well as gesture controls. Apart from that, swathes of luxury.With over six months likely remaining until the launch, we'll probably get more scoops of the GLS-Class in the meantime, with a partial interior reveal only a matter of time. But no matter how its progress unfolds, one thing is certain: if you're in the market for a big, German, luxury SUV, 2018 is going to be a great year.