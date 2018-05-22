2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Shows New LED Headlight Design

Mercedes has been doing this thing where the number of LED "brows" in the headlight of a car determines its place in the range. Not surprisingly, the all-new GLS-Class will have three of them, just like the S-Class.

3 photos



Right now, Mercedes is also testing several other high-riders, including the smaller GLB, its first EQ electric model, and the GLE. Some have narrow lights and others big bug eyes, while the new GLS seems to fall somewhere in the middle.



What's surprising is that it looks nothing like the recently unveiled Maybach SUV concept. Is Mercedes going back to bespoke bodies for its luxury+ models?



Like nearly every other LED headlight setup, these daytime running lights double as indicators. But we don't see any pulsating action in this video, so the code for that tech probably isn't ready yet. At least we've got production taillights, not the provisional ones we've seen for the past year.



The GLS will share its platform with the next GLE, and like the HP in the case of the GLS 300 d to over 600 HP for the eventual 63 model with the AMG 4.0-liter engine. All will be matched to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.



There will be noticeable improvements on the technology front, as Mercedes' semi-autonomous technology is already among the best in the business. And with the help of



