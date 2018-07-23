2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Traffic, Blinks Its LED Headlights

Mercedes launched the GL back in 2012, and in 2015, the mid-life facelift changed the name to the GLS. This cemented the flagship status of the 7-seater in relationship to the S-Class.
Why do you need so many seats in an SUV? Let's not kid ourselves here. The bigger a model is, the more luxurious and imposing it can become. All the major manufacturers agree, from the upcoming BMW X7 to the Lexus LX 570.
This grand new generation of GLS, codenamed X167, is entering its final testing phase. Thus, the design is a little more apparent through the camouflage.
LED headlights are a more distinctive feature, with small dots giving the design a crisp appearance. Like most Mercedes models, this won't have a singular look, but many adapted for sportiness, efficiency or ultra-luxury.
What we mean is that the GLS will have two types of AMG engines along with hybrids and even a Maybach model. This is thanks to the MHA platform (Modular High Architecture), shared with the upcoming GLE class.
Also shared with the GLE is a less aggressive design. The body of the SUV is more upright, a bit like the Range Rover, with fewer flared out areas. Of course, it's by no means dull either.
The MHA creates new opportunities in the powertrain department. The new inline-six engines will be implemented, offering up to 340 HP in the diesel department and 435 HP or more while running on gasoline. The flagship hybrid will be the GLS 560 S with a 367 HP 3.0-liter matched to a 90kW, 440 Nm electric motor. However, a less powerful hybrid might be made for the Chinese market.
The top AMG mold will undoubtedly wear the GLS 63 S badge and produce around 630 HP from a 4.0-liter engine. But it's possible that a hybrid version with over 700 HP will also be introduced. As for Maybach, we're eager to see how the 7-seater becomes a 5-seater with lounge seats and a full entertainment array in the back.
