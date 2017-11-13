2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464) Interior Design Revealed

Uploaded by Autoweek.nl
, the photographs build on an older leak of an unfinished dashboard, void of the central infotainment system, steering wheel, and air vents. Regarding the latter, the turbine-look air vents are inspired by the E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet. The silver-accented steering wheel, meanwhile, is lifted from the facelifted S-Class.
Just above the glovebox, the front passenger has a grab handle to seize hold of when the going gets off-road. And you can bet the W464 G-Class
can hold its own off the beaten path once you notice the three buttons flanked by the central air vents. Those buttons confirm the newcomer mirrors its predecessor’s three differential locks, so don’t diss the heir-apparent as a softer interpretation of the original.
Lower down, you’ll spot the air conditionining system’s buttons, an analog clock, and buttons for the telephone, navigation, radio, media system. As it’s the case with the E-Class
and S-Class
, the driver controls the infotainment functions with the console-mounted Comand controller.
The interior is a significant step up from the W463 G-Class
, but the all-new model won’t look too different from the current Gelandewagen as far as the exterior is concerned. The wider ladder chassis and transition to an independent front suspension are the main culprits responsible for the minor exterior makeover.
There’s a debate going on about the reveal date for the W464 G-Class, and Mercedes-Benz isn’t helping by keeping every single detail under wraps. According to the latest of reports, we could be in for a surprise at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, the venue where Chevrolet will take the veils off the 2019 Silverado
.