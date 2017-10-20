2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Caught in Traffic Looks Ready to Debut in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz is just months away from introducing the first all-new G-Class incarnation since the 1979 original. And we can now show you a prototype of the 2019 G Wagen, with the terrain tamer having been spotted in German traffic this week.

While the boxy styling cues of the test car are still covered in camouflage, we can see the production LED taillights on the prototype. Keep in mind that we've previously shown you a W464 Mercedes-G63 prototype sporting LED front and rear light clusters, along with a Panamericana front grille.The W464 incarnation of the Gelandewagen is rumored to make its official debut at the 2018 North American Auto Show. And once the Detroit introduction takes place, the terrain tamer is expected to reach dealers across the Old Continent in May next year.Forum chat out there also mentions the three-pointed star keeping the current W463 G-Class in production after the new model is introduced. We'll remind you that theis brought to the world by the automaker's Magna Steyr partner, with the latter's Graz production site in Austria having hit the 300,000 unit milestone earlier this year.Then again, with the Mercedes-AMG G65 range topper now being offered in Final Edition form (only 65 units are being introduced) and the Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² production set to end soon, rumors such as the one mentioned above need to be taken with a grain of salt.Returning to the 2019 G-Class, the generation change will bring a fresh platform, which is expected to help the offroader shed up to 400 kg (880 lbs).The diet will help the vehicle improve its fuel efficiency, while, on the performance front, the next Mercedes-AMG G63 might rival the base Porsche 911 Carrera 0-60 mph sprint time.Speaking of which, the G63 will lose the current twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 for the M177 twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and we're expecting the SUV to pack just under 600 hp.As for the cabin changes , these range from the increased width brought by the new platform, while the G-Class interior will make an upmarket move, for instance packing E-Class Coupe-like air conditioning vents.Will the G-Class retain its trio of locking differentials in order to please offroading purists? We can't wait to find out.