2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 Shows Up in Traffic, Reigns For Now

14 Dec 2017, 18:35 UTC
by
Those who have ordered the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS still have a bit of waiting to do until adorning their driveways and garages with the four-door coupe. Nevertheless, the third-gen CLS can already be seen in traffic, as is the case with the CLS 450 we're here to show you.
The manufacturer vehicle we're talking about has recently shown up in Stuttgart traffic, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Alas, the real-world footage brings the same conclusion as the official media - the new coming of the Mercedes-Benz CLS has delivered controversial looks, epecially when it comes to the posterior of the machine.

We're talking about the most potent member of the current lineup, which offers a mild-hybrid inline-six powertrain, mixing 367 internal combustion ponies with 22 electric horses.

For now, the CLS 450 is the range topper, but you can expect this to change next year. However, the Mercedes-AMG CLS63 is confined to the history books, since the three-pointed star aims to prevent cannibalization. You see, now that the CLS is among us, we're looking forward to the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door. This is expected to land in multiple forms, from a 600 hp version animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to a hybrid model mixing the said engine with electric power for an output that could climb past 800 horses.

As such, the place of the CLS63 will be taken by the CLS53. The latter will be powered by a more potent version of the new turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six, while featuring the 48V electric system and EQ Boost electric motor. Expect an output of over 400 horsepower.

The Mercedes-AMG CLS53 is set to land next year and we can say the same thing about the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door. Keep in mind that the nameplate of the latter is provisional.

